Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $825.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.06.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $748.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $801.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 163.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.