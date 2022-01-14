EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $74,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,886. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.86 and a 200 day moving average of $611.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

