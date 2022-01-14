Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ ENTX opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 692,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.