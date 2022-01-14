Entegris, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entegris in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

ENTG stock opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,258. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Entegris by 105.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 132.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

