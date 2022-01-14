Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.72

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 4287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

