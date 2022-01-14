Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.72

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 4287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
