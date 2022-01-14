ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.86

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 14388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on E shares. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

