Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.23.

TSE ERF traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.66. The company had a trading volume of 451,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,340. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

