Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Short Interest Up 190.0% in December

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $$22.10 during trading on Friday. 551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. Endesa has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

