Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 754,614.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EDR stock opened at 32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is 27.46. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

