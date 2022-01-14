Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endava by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,731,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.54. 4,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,509. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $172.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.