Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,067,234 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

