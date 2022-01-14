Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ENTA opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $1,167,711.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

