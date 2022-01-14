Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,010. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.