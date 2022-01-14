Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Shares Gap Down to $262.32

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $262.32, but opened at $255.67. Eli Lilly and shares last traded at $251.24, with a volume of 112,706 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

