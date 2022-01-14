Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 468.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELDN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

ELDN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,691. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

