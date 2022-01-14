Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,493 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $437,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Shares of EA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.05. 4,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

