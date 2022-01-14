Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $119,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $94.30. 63,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,960. Elastic has a one year low of $97.60 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

