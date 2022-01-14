Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Reduced by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 28.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $97.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.60 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,964,126 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

