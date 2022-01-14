Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.77

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 13806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after buying an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

