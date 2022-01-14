Einsteinium (EMC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,646.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.32 million and $27,646.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00330322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,271,646 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

