Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

ECVT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.22.

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

