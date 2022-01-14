Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ecolab by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

