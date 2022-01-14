eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 19% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00338206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

