Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) vs. Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Head to Head Survey

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Embark Technology alerts:

This table compares Embark Technology and Ebix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A Ebix 7.60% 14.12% 6.14%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Embark Technology and Ebix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ebix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.20%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Ebix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and Ebix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ebix $625.61 million 1.52 $92.38 million $2.35 13.04

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Ebix shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Ebix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ebix beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc. engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services. The Insurance Exchanges channel includes software, setup, customization, transaction processing, maintenance, and hosting services. The Risk Compliance Solutions channel comprises of certificates of insurance and consulting services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in John Creek, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.