eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 179,707 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of eBay worth $292,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.28 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

