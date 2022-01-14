Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,241. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

