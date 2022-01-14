East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ERES stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERES. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.