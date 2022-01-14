Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Truist

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,209 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

