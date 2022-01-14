Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.33.

EXP stock opened at $162.81 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after acquiring an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.