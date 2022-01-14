Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GRF traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $34,092.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

