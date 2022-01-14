DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €47.00 ($53.41) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DWS stock opened at €37.92 ($43.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.