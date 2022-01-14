Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DNLM has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).
DNLM stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.37) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,407 ($19.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,366.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
