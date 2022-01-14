Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).

DNLM stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.37) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,407 ($19.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,366.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.45.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.27), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,609,139.57). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.15), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($990,599.58).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

