Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.01. 35,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

