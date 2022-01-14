Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.90

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €50.90 ($57.84) and last traded at €51.15 ($58.13), with a volume of 23087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €51.70 ($58.75).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.42 ($82.30).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $519.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.