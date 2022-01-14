DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 577292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock valued at $34,413,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

