Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,311 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.