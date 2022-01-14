Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.74.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,247. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

