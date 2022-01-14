Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $142.93. 1,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $111.18 and a 12 month high of $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

