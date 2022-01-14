Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NVS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 20,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

