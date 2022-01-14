Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. 16,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

