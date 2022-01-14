Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $23.64 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00325871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

