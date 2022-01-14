DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Down 6.6%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 17,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,594,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get DocGo alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.69.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.