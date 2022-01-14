DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. DLocal has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 258,744 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in DLocal by 92.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

