Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 485,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,453,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

