Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 485,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,453,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.
The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
