Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 203.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,028,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,139,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

