DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 323,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,914,189 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $4,571,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

