Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.4%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 108.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 109.60 ($1.49). Approximately 762,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 714,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.49).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.08.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.