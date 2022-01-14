DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 4.3%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.42 and last traded at 4.47. 111,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,719,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.31.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.