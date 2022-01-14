DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 4.42 and last traded at 4.47. Approximately 111,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,719,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.31.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $2,831,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $184,947,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $21,562,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

