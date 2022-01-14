DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 6.1%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 5,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 193,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.79 and a quick ratio of 26.79.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.